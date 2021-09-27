Rubina Dilaik Showers 'gentleman' Husband Abhinav Shukla With Love On His Birthday

TV actor Abhinav Shukla recently rang into his 39th birthday. Abhinav Shukla, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has been utterly excited about his birthday for the past week. While he received warm wishes from several friends and fans, the most heartfelt one came from his wife, Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her Instagram handle to shower birthday confetti on her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The actor shared a photo of Abhinav working on a desk while donning a striped T-shirt. She also shared a loved-up photo featuring both of them. In the caption, Rubina called Abhinav "gentleman" and revealed how she grows in love with him. She wrote, "You have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman! Your learning zeal in life, your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more than every time I see a new YOU, I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again! Thank you for Being You, and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day …. Happy Birthday my Sunshine[sic]." Singer Vishal Mishra also wished Shukla and wrote, "Happy birthday bhai😍," in the comments.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's relationship

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in 2018. The couple, who has millions of fan following, have had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage. They appeared on a controversial reality show in 2020 while going through a rough patch. The couple gave a second chance to their marriage and participated in the reality show. Their love bloomed again as they competed against other contestants in the show's house. Rubina Dilaik even won the show.

Rubina Dilaik once even shared her "greatest regret" via Instagram. The actor revealed how she should have left the reality show after Abhinav Shukla's unfair elimination. She revealed not protesting against her husband's elimination would remain her greatest regret in life. Abhinav Shukla reacted to the post and assured Rubina that she finished his battle. He wrote, "baby you are a winner because you didn’t give up, the kind of pressure, tirade and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle![sic]."

(Image: @rubinadilaik/Instagram)