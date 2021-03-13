Jackie Shroff Enacts On Song 'Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji' From 'Ram Lakhan' On 'Indian Idol'

Every weekend, Bollywood celebrities are invited to the sets of Indian Idol Season 12. This weekend, Jackie Shroff will be seen making an appearance. He entertained the contestants and judges with his jokes. He was also seen spending quality time with the contestants and performing with a few on the stage. He enacted a scene with contestant Arunita.

Jackie Shroff enacts on song Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji on Indian Idol Season 12

Jackie Shroff's energy on the sets of Indian Idol hyped the contestants to give their best. They sang songs from Jackie's movies. He was seen spending time with them and also boosted their morale before their performances. He shared a few anecdotes from his film career and inspired the contestants and judges. Contestant Arunita performed the songs Nindiya Se Jaagi Bahar and Tu Mera Hero Hai and highly impressed the judges and the guest. She even received a standing ovation for the same.

While complimenting Arunita, Neha revealed that apart from being a good singer, Arunita is also a great actor. She recollected the time when Arunita sang the song Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji and even enacted it. Her performance was loved by Subhash Ghai and he even gave her a standing ovation. He even corrected her steps which went wrong, she said. She further requested Jackie Shroff on Indian Idol to play his role of Inspector Ram Pratap Singh wearing a white dhoti. She asked him to play the role again with Arunita on the song. Jackie without any hesitation agreed to it and changed in the outfit. He enacted the song where Arunita played the role of Madhuri while singing the song.

After the performance of Jackie Shroff on Indian Idol along with Arunita, the judges and contestants gave a good response. He said, "It was a nostalgic moment for me to donned this look of Ram’s character and I feel blessed that I got such a great role in my life for which I give special thanks to Subhash Ghai Saab.'' He complimented Arunita and said that she was a good singer. He added that she has a bright future in singing as well as in acting.

