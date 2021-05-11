Jamai Raja Actor Ravi Dubey Tests COVID-19 Positive, Goes Into Self-isolation

Popular Indian actor Ravi Dubey, who rose to fame with 2014's TV show Jamai Raja, tested COVID-19 positive. And, to share the same, on Monday night, the actor took to his verified social media handle and shared a note post. "Hi guys, just got my report. It’s positive. Would advise anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in the care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all,” wrote Dubey.

Within a couple of hours, the note post of the Saas Bina Sasural actor received an overwhelming response on the photo-video sharing platform. A handful of verified Instagram accounts and a few of Ravi's contemporaries extended wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery; Punjabi singer Ammy Virk, actor Aahan Kumra, Shagun Ajmani, Pulkit Samrat, and Asha Negi, among many others, are a few to name. Ravi's wife Sargun Mehta dropped two crying face emoticons while actor Rahul Sharma asserted, "Speedy recovery bhai!".

The 37-year-old actor tested COVID-19 positive, five days after vaccinating the entire unit of his production venture, titled Udaariyaan. Sharing about the same, Ravi has taken to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring a couple of healthcare workers and a few members of his production banner Dreamiyata. Ravi and Sargun, the owners of Dreamiyata, sponsored the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, cast and members of their production house.

Instagramming the photo, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participant had written, "We at @dreamiyata are happy report that all employees cast crew and members of @dreamiyata family have got our doses of vaccine ...our deepest gratitude to all the frontline workers and members of the authority". Meanwhile, his previous post was about an information repository for finding beds for Covid-19 patients. In the caption, Ravi asserted, “Happy to be a cause ambassador for #findabed India’s 1st information repository for finding and building beds. .446 cities. 19217 COVID Centres. 671329 beds. All done in 72 hours by the youth, for the country!”.

