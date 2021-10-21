Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who is known to be a powerhouse of energy for his electrifying performances, made his TV debut with The Big Picture. Recently, the actor turned host to beautiful actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the quiz-based show. Both Sara and Janhvi were spotted amping up the glam quotient of the sets with their stunning outfits.

While Janhvi who made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak looked beautiful in a sequin dress that was accessorised with statement heels, Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal in an animal print glitzy dress. Sara also shared a series of stunning pictures on her social media and wrote, “Zebras never change their stripes”.

Apart from the two gorgeous actors, Ranveer looked dapper in a black quirky suit with a rugged beard and perfectly gelled hair. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop drama Simmba. Apart from being spotted on the show together, the two stars are often seen during their pilates classes together where they are trained under celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit. They even document their fitness sessions on Instagram while flaunting their hard work.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched opposite actor Ishaan Khatter with the Shashank Khaitan-directorial film Dhadak. Sara Ali Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Both Sara and Janhvi have impeccable genes. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are also actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has a slew of pictures lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen doing a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial film Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He also awaits the release of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla