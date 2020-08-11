Janmashtami 2020: Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar Extend Wishes; See Posts

Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar recently took to their Instagram to wish their fans and admirers a happy Janmashtami. While Namrata posted a lovely picture of Lord Krishna, Mahesh Babu simply put a wish on his Instagram story. Take a look at how the couple wished their fans on this joyous occasion.

Mahesh Babu's post

Pic Credit: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Actor Mahesh Babu recently posted a picture with his wishes for Janmashtami. He also wished for the occasion to bring with itself hope, courage and happiness unbound. The actor wrote - Wishing you all happy #Janmashtami! May this auspicious occasion bring hope, courage and happiness unbound. (Emoji)

Namrata Shirodkar's post

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to upload a picture of Lord Krishna. Viewers could see a Krishna statue made out of black marble sitting in rain. A bit of greenery could also be spotted in the picture.

Namrata added a lovely caption with her post. She hoped that the festival would bring people only happiness. She wrote - Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami! Let there be love, happiness and laughter.

Many fans and admirers of Namrata commented on the post. One fan mentioned - Happy Janmashtami. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans updated. In one of her recent posts, fans could see Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's picture. Namrata was happy that the two finally got married. She captioned the post - My dear @ranadaggubati, you're officially married!! (emoji) Welcome to the club (emoji) Sending you love, blessings and loads of happiness !! Congratulations to you and @miheeka (emoji). Take a look at the post:

In another one of her posts, fans could see Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar together. The actor was kissing Namrata on the cheek and she clicked the selfie. The post was for Mahesh's birthday. She wrote - True love is how I experience it with YOU (emoji) Happy Birthday MB (emoji) I love you now and always (emoji) @urstrulymahesh. Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

