Jasmin Bhasin On Dealing With Depression, Says 'It Was A Battle I Fought With Myself'

Jasmin Bhasin entered the industry when she made her debut in Kollywood with the film Vaanam in 2011. She then went on to feature in various South Indian films like Karodpathi, Veta and Ladies & Gentlemen. Post her stint in Tamil cinema, the actor then featured in Hindi television shows and is known for her portrayal of Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. Throughout the journey, the actor has experienced various ups and downs in life. In a recent interview, Jasmin talked about dealing with depression.

Jasmin Bhasin speaks on dealing with depression

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin was asked about the time she was going through depression and how did she manage to deal with it. To which, the actor replied that she went through the phase a long time ago, when she came to Mumbai. She added that she was in a struggling phase when she landed in the city. She continued and added that the battle that she was fighting was with herself because she was losing confidence in herself. Jasmin further added that she thought that she has flaws and she doesn't look good. She stated that her learning point was when she realised that one has to end the battle with themselves first. She said that one has to accept themselves as the way they are and also accept the flaws as it makes one unique and different from others.

Adding more to this, the actor said that as long as one has confidence and determination to achieve what they want, nothing can stop them. She further said that the only thing that can stop a person is the battle that they have with themselves where they start questioning their abilities and it hampers their confidence. She concluded by saying that one can come out of such a phase when they win the battle with themselves.

Jasmin Bhasin on the work front

The actor was recently seen with her beau Aly Goni in a music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The emotional song is sung by Vishal Mishra. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. The music video has over 22 million views on YouTube. Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram