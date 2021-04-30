Jasmin Bhasin Opens Up On Her 'dating Phase' With Aly Goni, Says 'It Feels The Same'

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were recently featured in the music video of Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. The soulful song depicts the tale of separation, unrequited love and heartbreak. The music video shows Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who are married to each other, end their relationship as they seem to have no future and he goes on to betray her with other women. While talking about the music video, Jasmin opened up about dating Aly and how it is going. Read further to know.

Jasmin Bhasin speaks on dating Aly Goni

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin was asked about the time when Aly said that he wants to experience the "dating" phase with her and how is the phase going on for them. To which she replied that even she thought about dating him given there was nothing before. She then added that as much as they are exploring the phase, nothing has changed between them and that they still feel like friends, talking nonsense to each other and doing what they used to do before. She then questioned as to what exactly is "dating" phase? She further added that such a phase exists during college and in movies and they never thought about it and whatever they have right now, it is the same.

She was also questioned about how she feels when people judge their relationship. Jasmin giggled and replied that when the couple stepped into the world of acting, they were aware that their personal life will be public. She added that she doesn't feel anything because apart from judgement, they receive lots of love from their fans and also acceptance. She was further asked if their family is putting any pressure on them for marriage. To which she replied that their family is chill and there is no pressure as such.

About Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's music video

The song has been crooned and written by Vishal Mishra. The music for the Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer track has been helmed by Navjit Buttar. The music video has been shot at a scenic location and has over 22 million views on YouTube, so far. Check it out.

