Jasmin Bhasin Pens Loved-up Note For Beau Aly Goni On His Birthday; 'You Are My Miracle'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin took to her social media to share a loved-up picture with longtime beau Aly Goni to celebrate his 31st birthday on February 25. The couple was recently embroiled in rumours suggesting that they had broken up following a fight. However, they were quick to squash the rumours after Goni tweeted about the unethical act of spreading false news about somebody's private life.

Moreover, Bhasmin also debunked the rumours by posting a loving post for her beau on Instagram. As fans and the television fraternity poured in wishes and love to Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic letter on his birthday stole the limelight. Take a look at the post below.

Jasmin Bhasin wishes Aly Goni

Taking to her Instagram on February 25, the 31-year-old actor shared a loved up picture with her beau and began by writing, ''This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star,'' she continued the note by calling Goni her 'miracle', ''You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. My priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways which are unbelievable sometimes."

The young actor continued professing her love for the 31-year-old birthday boy by writing, ''You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you by my side I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life.Happy birthday @alygoni'' Responding to her loving note, Aly Goni commented, ''Thank you. you are the best.''

The couple, who fell in love with each other in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly spending the special occasion in London as they took their respective social media handle to share a glimpse into their romantic getaway. Bhasin shared a picture of Goni from the UK and wished him a birthday once again.

On the other hand, he took to his individual Instagram account to extend his gratitude towards fans who wished him. He wrote, ''Walking into another year like a pro. thank you so much everyone for lovely wishe.. #happybirthdaytome #famAly #sheraly.''

