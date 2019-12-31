The Debate
Jasmin Bhasin's Most Stunning Pictures In Ethnic Wear You Must Check Out

Television News

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular Indian television actor and model. She is also known for her beauty and sharp looks. Take a look at some of her best ethnic looks.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a popular Indian television actor and model known for portraying the role of Twinkle Taneja in Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq and the role of Teni in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak.  She made her film debut through the Tamil film Vaanam in 2011. Apart from these tv shows, Jasmin has also worked in some South Indian films like KarodpathiVeta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. The actor began her modelling career with print and television advertisements. 

She is also known for her beauty and sharp looks. Fans have always loved the way she carries herself. Jasmine is known for pulling off styles from ethnic to western outfits with ease. Let's take a look at some of her best looks in ethnic wear. 

The model looks elegant in this purple gown. Her gown also has a beauteous golden pattern which goes well with her overall look. Here are some more pictures of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actor is rocking a black and golden dress in this look. As a model, she is also able to express herself very well. Here are some more pictures of Jasmine in ethnic wear for your style inspiration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

