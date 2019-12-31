'Doctor Strange 2' Will Not Be A Horror Film But Have Scary Sequences, Says Kevin Feige

Released in 2016, Doctor Strange is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Earlier a sequel named, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was announced, which will be the part of Marvel’s phase four. It will be directed by Scott Derrickson, who also helmed the first movie. The movie was said to be the first horror film of the MCU. Now, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige disclosed that it might not be a complete horror movie but will scare the audiences. Read to know what he said.

Kevin Feign on Doctor Strange 2 being a horror film

In an interaction at the New York Film Academy, Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed some fresh news on the sequel of Doctor Strange. He said that Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title they have ever come up with, by the way, which is one thing that is exciting about it. Feige continued that he would not necessarily say that it is a horror film, but, it will be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.

The title of the film indicated the chaos and trippy scenery for the Master of the Mystic Arts. Talking about the same Kevin Feige said that there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that he as a little kid would cover his eyes when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist. Feige said that these are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, "We need another rating." But that is fun. He stated that it is fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that. But scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion, Feige concluded.

Based on information revealed till now, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will feature Scarlet Witch and will also tie into the Loki Disney+ TV series. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston will reprise their roles from previous Marvel films. As per reports, Nightmare will be introduced in the MCU as the main villain in the movie.

