Jay Bhanushali: Check Out The Actor's Hilarious Advice To Married Men

Jay Bhanushali (is an Indian television actor best known for his portrayal as Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's Indian soap opera Kayamath that aired on Star Plus. Besides the show, he has also appeared in Dance India Dance as the anchor of the show and he also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2 which marked his debut in reality shows. Jay has been married to fellow actor Mahhi Vij since 2011. Recently, he shared some quirky advice to married men on his Instagram account.

Jay Bhanushali has also acted in films such as Hate Story 2

Jay Bhanushali has been very popular and active on the video-sharing application, TikTok. The actor recently crossed 1 million followers on his account. He is known for posting hilarious videos featuring him and his wife, Mahhi Vij. The latest hilarious video the actor uploaded sees him standing outside the room of his wife and threating her to come out. The moment she comes out, his tune changes and Jay begins singing a romantic song. He captioned the video by adding, This video is for all the people who are in love and going to take the big step of marriage...EK BAAR HAMARI HALAT DEKHLO PHIR DECIDE KARO #tiktok #tiktokindia @tiktok @indiatiktok #funny #funnyvideos #husbandwifejokes #jokes #trending #foryou #viralvideo #marriagehumor #marriedfights @mahhivij

