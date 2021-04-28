Jay Bhanushali Hilariously Reacts To Remo D'Souza's Funny Yet Relatable Instagram Reel

The famous choreographer and director Remo D'Souza is known for his super hit movies such as Street Dancer 3D and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. But the director is now making a buzz on the internet through his hilarious reels on Instagram with his wife Lizelle D'Souuza. One reel has managed to become too relatable to Jay Bhanushali as he took to his Instagram to react to it.

Jay Bhanushali reacts to Remo D'Souza's video

The Indian television actor could not stop himself from reacting to one of Remo's reels where he can be seen transforming from a famous dancer to a househusband. In the video, Remo can be seen serving his wife at the house as a part of the internet's famous trend. Jay Bhanushali can be seen wholeheartedly laughing at the video as he could relate to Remo's situation, being married himself.

Lizelle D'Souza and netizens' reaction to Jay Bhanushali's Instagram

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle D'Souza dropped by the actor's Instagram to drop a funny comment writing that her husband was influenced by Jay. Fans also could not help but join in on Jay's reaction as they flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One fan wrote that every husband's situation is the same due to the lockdown while another wrote that wives like these are lucky to have such husbands.

Pic Credit: JaiyBhanushali IG

Jay Bhanushali's Instagram videos

Similar to Remo D'Souza's videos, Jay also shares videos of his family on his Instagram. Enjoying a following of over a million followers, Jay uploads videos and pictures of his kids and wife on Instagram often posting hilarious videos. Recently, he shared an adorable video where he can be seen walking around with his daughter on his shoulders, clad with heart sunglasses.

In another video, Jay showed how his daughter makes him jealous as she showered his wife Mahi with lots of kisses. Jay left his fans hooting with laughter as he shared a video where he can be seen cuddled up on his wife's lap and captioned the video writing 'When wife treats husbands like a 2-year baby'. Check out Jay Bhanushali's Instagram reels with his family here.

Promo Pic Credit: Remo D'Souza & Jay Bhanushali IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.