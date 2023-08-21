Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij's Daughter Diagnosed With Influenza A Flu, Hospitalised

Mahhi Vij took to social media and shared that Jay Bhanushali and her daughter Tara has been diagnosed with a fever, which later turned out to be flu. She shared a video wherein the little one could be seen on a hospital bed. Mahhi urged parents to prioritise their children's well-being.

3 things you need to know

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2010.

They welcomed a daughter Tara in 2019.

The couple is also foster parents to two children - Rajveer and Khushi.

Mahhi Vij's daughter contracts Influenza A Flu

In the video, Mahhi Vij said that Tara's fever raised concern as she returned to school following a break. Although fever is common and usually not a severe condition, she shared that Tara's condition got worse. Despite medication, the little one's fever persisted at 104 degrees and above.

Mahhi added that she tried several things including cold water dips and sponging, but her daughter's condition worsened, leading her to reach out to her doctor in the middle of the night.

"It became really stressful for us. We gave her cold dips of water, sponging at night, still, she was shivering and the temperature was getting worse. I spoke to her doctor at 1 in midnight and he said there’s nothing to worry as all the kids are catching up with viral these days and they are falling sick. But as a mother, I had to worry, so it was a sleepless night for us," Mahhi wrote.

Upon seeking medical attention, it was revealed that Tara had contracted Influenza A Flu, a contagious viral infection affecting the respiratory system. The flu caused high fever, body aches, cough and other symptoms. Due to her deteriorating health condition, the little one was admitted to the hospital.

Mahhi Vij urges parents to prioritise their children's health

In her long note, Mahhi Vij urged parents to prioritise their children's health. She shared that they should focus on aspects like rest, hydration and avoiding school even if they have a mild cold.

She concluded the note by sharing that Tara's health is gradually improving and shared that after four days in the hospital, the little one was eager to return home. As soon as Mahhi shared the video, fellow celebrities including Jaswir Kaur and Nisha Rawal, expressed their concern and extended their wishes for Tara's speedy recovery.