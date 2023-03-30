Mahhi Vij Tests Covid Positive, Says 'it's Worse Than Previous One'

Mahhi Vij, who is well-known for her show Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu, tested positive for Covid-19. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and shared that the Covid-19 strain this time is more severe than the in the past. She also revealed how difficult it is for her to stay away from her kids as she stays in isolation.

Sharing the news of her coronavirus diagnosis, Mahhi captioned the post, "I am Covid Positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. This covid is severe. Mask on #covid. Santize. Pray for my speedy recovery."

As soon as the Balika Vadhu actress made the post, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh commented, "You will be fine soon u are the strongest women I know." Bharti Singh wrote, "kuch nahi jaldi theek ho jaugiiii get well soon," while Kamya Panjabi commented, "Oh god! Dhyaan rakh apna, sending u lots of strength n posivity vibes!" Along with them, several other celebrities took to the comments section to pray for Mahhi's speedy recovery.

What Mahhi Vij said in her video

Mahhi Vij greeted her fans and revealed in the video that she was Covid positive. She said that it has been four days since she was diagnosed. She mentioned that she got the test done immediately after she felt symptomatic. A lot of people told her not to get the test done as it was just a flu, but for the safety of her kids, she decided to go tested.

She also said in the clip that she had a lot of pain in the body and her bones were aching. Mahhi Vij also disclosed that this Covid strain is worse and she felt breathless. She further wished for everyone's safety and said, "Don't take it easy because we do not want our parents or kids to get infected because of us."

The actress concluded by saying that she is away from her kids and sees her daughter Tara on video calls. "I feel weepy when she says 'Mumma chahiye (I want my mother).' Khushi is calling me and saying 'Mumma I'm missing you.' It is heartbreaking," Mahhi said. She asked everyone to take care of themselves.