Jay Bhanushali's Daughter Discharged From Hospital After Treatment For Influenza A Flu

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara was recently diagnosed with Influenza A flu. The little one was immediately rushed to the hospital after her condition worsened. After being admitted to the hospital for four days, she is now back home.

3 things you need to know

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij tied the knot in 2010.

They welcomed a daughter Tara in 2019.

Mahhi had earlier revealed that they tried home remedies but Tara's fever did not subside.

Jay Bhanushali's daughter discharged

Jay Bhanushali took to social media and shared a video featuring his daughter Tara. The little one was seen playing on the hospital bed with her mother Mahhi Vij. She was put on an intravenous drip in the treatment room.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "She is so strong even with fever and body pain she was still laughing and smiling you are a strong girl."

He further shared that his daughter has recovered and thanked everyone for their prayers. "@tarajaymahhi happy that you have recovered and back home thank you all for praying for her," he added.

Jay Bhanushali's daughter contracts Influenza A Flu

On Monday, Mahhi Vij shared a video where she revealed that her daughter Tara has contracted Influenza A Flu. In a long caption, she said that Tara's fever raised concern as she returned to school following a break. Although fever is common and usually not a severe condition, she shared that Tara's condition got worse. Despite medication, the little one's fever persisted at 104 degrees and above.

Mahhi added that she tried several home remedies including cold water dips and sponging, but her daughter's condition worsened, leading her to reach out to the doctor in the middle of the night.

After seeking expert opinion, Mahhi revealed that her daughter had contracted Influenza A Flu, a contagious viral infection affecting the respiratory system. The flu caused high fever, body aches, cough and other symptoms. She ended the note by urging parents to prioritise their child's wellbeing.