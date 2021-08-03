Jay Pickett, 'General Hospital' Actor, Breathes His Last On Treasure Valley Film Set At 60

American actor Jay Pickett, who was known for his works in Days Of Our Lives and General Hospital, breathed his last on July 30, 2021. The actor unexpectedly died while he was on the set of his film, Treasure Valley. A friend of the actor, Jim Heffel, first confirmed the news. Later, the official Facebook page of Treasure Valley also confirmed the news. He was 60.

Jay Pickett dies at 60

Jay Pickett's co-star and fellow producer Jim Heffel shared some photos with Pickett and confirmed his death via Facebook. He wrote, "Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.". Heffel further mentioned his and Picket's role in the film and wrote, "Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also a co-producer with myself and Vernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner".

Later, on August 1, the official Facebook page of the film also confirmed the news. A post by Travis Mills mentioned the cause of the death was unknown. It read, "Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago. Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene. There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who is so devastated by this shocking tragedy.".

Trivia: Jay Pickett

Pickett began his acting career as a stage actor. He appeared in several TV shows, including Mr Belvedere, Jake And The Fatman, Perry Mason, Matlock and Days Of Our Lives. In 1997, he bagged a role in the ABC Daytime show Port Charles. In 2006, he substituted for Ted King on the soap opera General Hospital. He further joined the cast general Hospital in a recurring role of a detective named David Harper.

IMAGE: JAY PICKETT'S TWITTER

