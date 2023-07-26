Jay Soni To Exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Producer Rajan Shahi Confirms

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni's character Abhinav is one of the most-loved in the long-running daily soap. While reports of the actor leaving YRKKH were doing the rounds for quite some time, it has now been finally confirmed that his journey on the show is coming to an end.

3 things you need to know

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles.

Jay Soni joined the show in December 2022. He plays the role of Abhinav and paired opposite Pranali.

His seven-month-long stint on the show is coming to an end.

Rajan Shahi says Jay Soni's exit was 'pre-decided'

Jay Soni had remained tight-lipped about his rumored exit from the show, often denying the hearsay. However, producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed the news of Jay leaving the show.

Reflecting on the impact of Jay's portrayal of Abhinav, the producer acknowledged the emotional reactions he stirred in the audience. He said that Abhinav's presence served its purpose and contributed to the love story between Akshara (Pranali) and Abhimanyu (Harshad). Rajan further revealed that Abhinav's arc was always intended to have a beginning, a middle and an end.

"This was always pre-decided, of where the story was going. I understand and relate with the audience, but the story has to move forward," he said.

(Jay Soni's role as Abhinav was widely appreciated by the viewers | Image: Twitter)

"Jay is a brilliant actor, he brought such a wonderful feeling with him to Abhinav and the audiences loved him. We, at DKP love him a lot and have so much gratitude toward him as a person and as an actor. We just want to thank him," he added.

What lies ahead for Abhinav?

According to reports, Abhinav's character will meet a tragic end in the show. His death will lead to a new chapter in the series, centering around the reunion of Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around the storyline of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) getting custody of his son, Abhir, leaving Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) devastated. Meanwhile, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is scheming to send Akshara and Abhimanyu back to Kasauli.