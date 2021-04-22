Jaya Prada Dances With Danish Mohd On 'Dafliwale', Says 'he Looks Like Rishi Kapoor'

Indian Idol season 12 stage, in the recent past, has been graced by several prominent actors including Neetu Kapoor, Hema Malini, Dharmendra and many more. This weekend, the stage of the singing reality TV show will be graced by Sargam actor Jaya Prada. To celebrate her arrival, all the contestants will put up stunning performances on her hit numbers, however, when contestant Danish takes over the stage, Jaya Parda is struck by a spiral of nostalgia as she is reminded of the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Danish Mohd reminds Jaya Prada of Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor is delighted with singer Danish Mohd’s performance. He performs on the song De De Pyaar De and also invites Jaya Prada to share the stage with him to dance on the classic hit number Dafliwale. Wowed by his rendition, Jaya Prada says,

Dafliwale song is the closest to my heart, I and Rishi Ji had a great bond while shooting this song. yes, Danish resembles to Rishi Kapoor and I feel Neetu was correct Danish looked exactly like Rishi Kapoor when he was performing on stage and I am very impressed by his voice.

Previously, Danish has also impressed Neetu Kapoor with his marvelous performance. During the episode, the contestant sung his rendition of the famous retro song, Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu. After his performance, Danish requested to dance with him on the iconic song. Neetu was much obliged with Danish’s request and complimented him for his uncanny resemblance with Rishi Kapoor. The actor said that he looks very similar to her later husband.

The upcoming episode of the show will air on Sony TV at 9.30 pm this weekend. Talking about Jaya Prada, she was one of the most iconic and influential actors of both the Telugu and Hindi film industries during the 70s, 80s and 90s. She is best known for her roles in movies namely Sindoor, Sanjog, Sharaabi and more. Jaya Prada left her acting career to join the Telugu Desam Party back in the year 1994. She was a Member of Parliament from Rampur from the year 2004 to 2014.

