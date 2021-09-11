Jennifer Aniston Bursts Into Tears In Sneak Peek Of Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Season

Jennifer Aniston will be the next guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show has come to its final season, and it is the 19th time that Aniston appears on it. While the show's final season is about to begin, Jennifer Aniston could not keep her tears from falling as soon as she got on the stage.

Jennifer Aniston is the first guest of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's final season. Jennifer Aniston was also the first guest of the show in 2003 and has appeared in every season. The showrunners recently gave a sneak peek into the chat between Ellen DeGeneres and Aniston. While Jenifer Aniston was seemingly happy to be on the show, it was also overwhelming for her for part of the last season.

Jennifer Aniston gets teary-eyed

The sneak peek began with the host Ellen welcoming the FRIENDS actor. She said, "Our first guest has been a part of the show since literally day one. I am so happy she's here to help kick off our farewell season. Please welcome, my friend, Jennifer Aniston." Wearing an off-shoulder jumpsuit, Jen came on the stage with teary eyes. The actor seemed to be very emotional as she waved to the audience and hugged Ellen. "What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional. God dang it," quipped Jennifer while dabbing her eyes with a tissue. She continued, "It's not even over." Ellen replied, "No it's not. It's just starting." Jen went on to say, "I'm just- you know, I haven't been out in a long time guys. Like maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding. The last time I was on a soundstage doing a talk show was here. It was here, hosting your show when you were at the DMV." The comedian further thanked her for coming to the show. Later in the trailer, Jennifer revealed it was her 19th appearance on the show as she has been on it every season.

Ellen DeGeneres began her talk show in 2003. The comedian announced the show's last season in May 2021. Apart from Aniston, the show would also have Jimmy Kimmel, Melissa McCarthy, Kim Kardashian, Melissa Etheridge and Julianne Moore. It is scheduled to premiere on September 13.

Image: ELLEN DEGENERES' INSTAGRAM