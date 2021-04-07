Jennifer Winget Enjoys 'setting Suns, Orange Skies & Beach Breeze'; Pics Make Fans Go Gaga

On April 6, 2021, Jennifer Winget posted a slew of pictures in beachwear with the golden rays of the setting sun raining down on her. She can be seen wearing a baby pink monokini in the pictures with a multicoloured coverup over it. The actor has chosen to wear her hair up in a ponytail and stone-studded hoops. The Beyadh star has also used eye-catching captions for each of the three pictures that she has shared.

Jennifer Winget stuns by the beach

The picture that Jennifer Winget captioned, “Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand.”, saw her leaning away from the camera and towards a railing while her cape was allowed to gape showing off her monokini, with the sun setting in the background. Another picture from the same thread on Jennifer Winget’s Instagram with caption, “Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!”, saw the actor posing with her back towards the camera where she is flaunting her tattoo and her oversized hoops. She is looking intensely into the camera in the picture.

The last of Jennifer Winget’s photos showed off her look to the fullest with her standing while leaning to one side and her outfit shown in its absolute glory. The actor who chose a smoky eye and nude lip look is posing unsmilingly in the picture. Comments poured in from all of her fans and friends complimenting her.

Jennifer Winget’s friends in the industry reached out to her in the comments sections of the posts to express their opinion on her looks. Sehban Azim asked her what was going in and if she planned on killing everyone with her looks. He commented on all the three pictures she posted. Others like Drashti Dhami and Ashish Chowdhry also reached out to compliment the actor. Fans of Jennifer Winget also complimented her by saying that she looked absolutely gorgeous in the pictures that she shared. Some also said that she needed to stop being so beautiful as it was not fair to others.

