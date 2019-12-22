Jennifer Winget's Different Television Shows And Her Mesmerising Looks In Them

Jennifer Winget, a well-known name in the world of the television industry, has stunned the audience with her amazing acting performances since her debut. From playing the innocent Riddhima in the serial Dill Mill Gayye to playing the cold-hearted Maya in the show Beyhadh, Jennifer has showcased some brilliant acting skills. Let us take a throwback to her looks from all her prominent TV roles.

Dill Mill Gayye

Of the three actresses who played Dr Riddhima, Jennifer became our favourite. It wasn't just her chemistry with Dr Armaan, but also her overall personality, as an independent woman with a no-nonsense attitude, that worked for viewers. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of doctors in Sanjeevani Hospital. In the serial, she was mostly seen in churidar dress and traditional outfit.

Saraswatichandra

Jennifer's Kumud in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Saraswatichandra, was one of the most well-written characters of the show, as a woman who fought against all odds to reunite with the love of her life, Saras. Jennifer’s adaptation to the role and her screen presence won the hearts of many. Her traditional Gujarati look showcased the Indian tradition all over the serial.

Beyhadh

One can not forget the craziness that Maya (played by Jennifer) brought to the table in the show. The character showed her as an obsessive lover and a who would go to any lengths to get what she wants. She was highly appreciated by many for essaying the role that not many Indian television actors would prefer to play.

Bepannah

Jennifer Winget plays the role of Zoya Siddiqui in the show and is shown to be married to Yash, while Harshad Chopda’s character Aditya Hooda is married to Pooja. The show begins with Zoya and Aditya finding out that their respective partners have passed away. She ones again won the hearts of the netizens by playing her character to utmost perfection.

