Jennifer Winget: Most Memorable Roles Played By The Beyhadh 2 Star

Jennifer Winget recently delivered a piece of news to her fans by announcing the second season of her television show Beyhadh. The show that premiered on December 2, 2019, has netizens hooked to it already. The female actor has played many important roles in her career and has been a part of some of the most well-known television shows. Jennifer Winget is often complimented by her fans for her exceptional acting skills and powerful screen presence. Check out some of the most memorable roles played by Jennifer Winget.

Beyhadh

Who can forget the craziness that Maya brought to the table in the show! Jennifer Winget played the lead character of Maya Mehrotra, who unlike many television actors was far from the docile wife. The character of an obsessive lover and a who would go to any lengths to get what she wants. Jennifer was highly appreciated by many for essaying the role that not many Indian television actors would prefer to play.

Dill Mill Gayye

Jennifer Winget shot to fame after her role as Dr Riddhima Gupta in the television show Dill Mill Gayye. Though she had replaced two other actors who had played the role, Jennifer was highly acknowledged by all. She was paired opposite her former husband Karan Singh Grover, whom she tied the knot with after the show went off the air. Jennifer Winget was complimented for her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover on the show. The show revolves around the personal and professional lives of doctors.

Saraswatichandra

Jennifer Winget plays the role of Kumud in the television show Saraswatichandra. She is paired opposite actor Gautam Rode, who plays the role of Saraswatichandra. The television show revolves around a man named Saraswatichandra who lives in Dubai. The story starts with Saraswatichandra coming to India when it's decided that he should get married to his father’s childhood best friend’s daughter. Jennifer’s adaptation to the role and her screen presence won the hearts of many.

Bepannah

Jennifer Winget plays the role of Zoya Siddiqui in the show and is shown to be married to Yash, while Harshad Chopda’s character Aditya Hooda is married to Pooja. The show begins with Zoya and Aditya finding out that their respective partners have passed away. The circumstances that their spouses die in leads to believe that their significant others were having an affair however, Zoya is not ready to accept it. The show went off the air after less than 200 episodes and the netizens weren’t thrilled about it. Many wanted the show to continue as they felt that the concept of the show was different from most. Jennifer Winget ones again won the hearts of the netizens as she played the character to utmost perfection.

