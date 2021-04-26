Jennifer Winget Opens Up On Her 'silence' On Social Media, Says 'wasn't Keeping Well'

Television actor Jennifer Winget took to Instagram on late Sunday, April 25, 2021, to share a video revealing how she’s been doing during these difficult times. The actor also added that she ‘wasn’t keeping well’ and stated her reason for ‘silence’ on social media. On watching the video, fans went all out to send positive messages, notes and much more in the comment section.

Jennifer Winget shared her 'unedited' and 'unfiltered' thoughts and asked fans not to judge her. The actor then went on to apologise for her absence on social media revealing that she has not been quite okay hence took a break from it. Jennifer said that she keeps getting mixed feelings of being ‘happy, sad, hopeless, hopeful’, however, she has not been completely down and has the energy to do things. Winget revealed that she is trying to understand how to keep herself and others motivated during these times. Talking about the same, she went on to laud her friends, co-stars, and many influential people on Instagram for their hard work and dedication to helping the many people on social media.

Jennifer went on to share some tips on what gets her going such as watching some funny posts, checking up on her friends/family, and many more. She also shared some more tips that could keep them going such as singing, dancing, cooking, watching sunrise/sunsets or indulging in their favourite meals. Jennifer concluded by saying that she will be back to converse with her followers and till then asked them to stay safe and take necessary precautions.

Along with the video, the actor also penned a note asking fans to forgive her unintentional silence or any slip-ups. She added, “if this helps even one of you, my purpose is served”. She concluded by saying, “more of, and from me soon. Hang in there. Hugs, help and healing”. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's Instagram post below.

Netizens react

On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with positive messages for the actor. Some of the users went on to cheer the actor, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “Take care! You're precious and God's favourite”. Another one wrote, “Good on you, my love”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image Source: Jennifer Winget Instagram

