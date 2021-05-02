Jennifer Winget Shares Her New 'alternate Way' Of Keeping A Diary

Actor Jennifer Winget, who is known to be quite active on her Instagram handle where she has more than 0 million followers, recently posted a video in which she gives an 'alternate way' of keeping a diary. Check out the post and know what fans have to say.

Jennifer Winget's 'alternate way' of keeping a diary

The actor calls painting an alternative to writing a diary. She supported her idea with a quote, "If you could say it in words, there would be no reason to paint" by late Edward Hopper, an American realist painter and printmaker. In the video, Jennifer shows her painting talent as she fills an empty canvas with colors.

The video gives an aerial view of the TV celebrity's work. She starts with putting black color over the white canvas with a little yellow. As she shapes the painting, the actor adds blue, orange, and a few other colors. Check out Jennifer Winget's Instagram video below.

Jennifer Winget's Instagram video received appreciation from many of her followers. Several users left heart-eyes, fire, red heart, and clapping hands emoticons in the comment section. People even called her painting beautiful, awesome, and other praise-worthy words. Some even demanded more of her work. The video has more than two million views and 4k comments. Take a look at a few replies below.

Jennifer Winget is known for her performance as Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra. Before earning much fame, she was seen in shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kkusum, Kasautii Zingadii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sangam, and her much acclaim role as Dr. Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gaye. The actor caught many eyes with her portrayal of Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui In Bepannaah.

Jennifer made her acting debut with the romantic Hindi film Akele Hum Akele Tum in 1995. She has appeared in movies like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, Kuch Naa Kaho, and Phir Se... on Netflix. Last year, the actor made her OTT debut with Code M on ALT Balaji playing Major Monica Mehra.

Promo Image Source: jenniferwinget1 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.