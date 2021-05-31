Jennifer Winget Turns 36; Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim & Other Celebs Send Birthday Love

Television star Jennifer Winget turned 36 years old on May 30, 2021, Sunday. While social media was bombarded with fans' wishes on the occasion of Jennifer Winget's birthday, celebs like Karan Wahi, Sehban Azim and many others took to their social media handles and wished the actor. Take a look at celebs wishes for Jennifer Winget on social media.

Jennifer Winget's birthday: Celebs who wished her on social media

Sehban Azim

Sehban Azim and Jennifer Winget played the roles of Yash and Zoya in Bepannaah respectively. On the latter's birthday, Azim took to his Instagram handle and shared selfie pics with the actor. Sharing two pics, Sehban's Instagram post also featured their mutual friend, Naihal Bagora.

Sehban Azim penned an adorable caption dedicated to Jennifer Winget. He wrote, "Gotta wing it like winget specially today cause it's her birthday @jenniferwinget1 happy birthday!". He further added, "Love, happiness and contentment...for ever and ever. I hope to see you soon". "Thank you sehby!", Winget thanked Sehban Azim.

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget appeared together in Dill Mill Gaye. Karan Wahi shared a picture with Jennifer on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the latter. As seen in Karan Wahi's Instagram post, Winget stunned in a red gown, while Wahi sported a black suit piece ensemble.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karan said, "Happy Birthday JW @jenniferwinget1". He further added, "Joy, happiness and all the blessings your way Forever & Ever". Wahi also said, "Your bday has always been a F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion but for this year ill do with the one on TV Happy Birthday". Jennifer reacted to Karan's post, "Hahahaha thank you so much KW! Big big hugs!".

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget worked together in Beyhadh 2. Wishing the latter on her 36th birthday, Shivin Narang shared an Instagram Story, wherein he posted a still from Beyhadh 2, featuring Jennifer. Narang simply wrote, "Happy birthday to one and only The Jennifer Winget".

IMAGE: SHIVIN NARANG'S INSTAGRAM STORIES

Vandana Sajnani Khattar

Television and film actor Vandana Sajnani Khattar took to her Instagram Stories and wished Jennifer Winget. As seen in Vandana's Instagram Stories, she created a collage video of her pics with Winget. She simply added a happy birthday sticker on the video.

IMAGE: JENNIFER WINGET'S INSTAGRAM

