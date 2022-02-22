Jeopardy College Finale Date & Time: When Is Jeopardy College Final Episode Coming Out?

The American television game show Jeopardy! has managed to keep its audience hooked ever since its inception. The quiz show is created by Merv Griffin and it originally debuted on NBC on March 30, 1964. Over the years the show has enjoyed a massive viewership and received many recognitions from television critics.

Season 38 of Jeopardy National College Championship is almost halfway through this season with Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik serving as the host of the popular quiz-based reality show. The show puts forward 36 of the brightest college students to compete and take on the head-to-head quiz challenge. As it is heading towards its finale, here we bring you details about the release of its finale episode.

When is the Jeopardy National College Championship Final episode supposed to air?

The 9th episode, which is the final episode of the quiz show will air on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at ABC primetime slot 8-9 p.m. ET. It will happen in two parts as finals 1 and 2.

Jeopardy College Championship Finalists

The finalists of the Jeopardy National College Championship are Jaskaran Singh from the University of Texas, Liz Feltner from the Northeastern part, and Raymond Goslow from Kennesaw State University. They have defeated students from 36 schools and will compete in the finale for the grand prize of $250,000.The second position holder will get $100,000, while the third will get $50,000.

Where to watch the Jeopardy National College Championship?

Fans can watch the show on ABC that is available to all traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscribers as well as anyone using a TV antenna. Apart from this, fans can also enjoy their favourite quiz show on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV among many other options available.

Image: Instagram@jeopardy