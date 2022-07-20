'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina & More Approached For Reality Show

The popular Television reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set for its tenth season after over five years. This time, the show will be bigger as many famed Indian cricketers are being approached for the reality show. The show's format is similar to the Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC One in the UK. The show airs its elimination on a Sunday every season. Contestants who are in the danger zone go into the face-off round.

Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina & Lasith Malinga approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set for its grand comeback on Indian Television. As per our sources, several celebrities including cricketers have been approached for the dance reality show. The show makers are currently in conversation with the former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and current cricketer Suresh Raina, but it is not yet confirmed if the duo will participate in the show. Not only did the show approach Singh and Raina, but former Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga is also in talks to participate.

Though Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga and Suresh Raina are yet to confirm about their participation in the show, Television actors Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhoopar are the confirmed contestants.

Sharma had earlier also participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, while she made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. On the other hand, Dhoopar rose to fame by playing Karan Luthra in the popular show Kundali Bhagya, but the actor recently quit the show, stating, "I hope all the fans find the good in this goodbye."

More on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

The last season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa was telecasted in 2016-17 with the show successfully completing its nine seasons. The new season will premiere on 26 September 2022 on COLORS.

Image: PTI