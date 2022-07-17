'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': 'Anupama' Star Paras To Feature In The Dance Reality TV Show?

TV actor Paras Kalnawat has been garnering praises from all corners for his stellar performance in the top-rated show Anupama. While the actor’s fan following has been increasing by leaps and bounds, it was recently reported that he has been roped in for the popular reality tv show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Read further ahead to know more.

Paras Kalnawat aka Samar to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10

According to the recent reports by Telly Chakkar, it was revealed that Anupama actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar Shah in the show, will now be seen in the popular dance reality tv show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will premiere on the 26 September 2022. If the reports are to be believed, then it will also mark Paras Kalnawat’s first ever reality show.

The actor earlier gained the attention of his fans when he posted photos on Twitter of the product he ordered online and slammed the website for sending him an empty box. Paras Kalnawat complained about the service of the e-commerce giant and added that it was getting worse with time. Furthermore, he mentioned that the e-commerce website might lose its customer base as its quality of service was deteriorating. Taking to Twitter, Paras Kalnawat said, "So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart!"

So Here I Have Received Nothing In @nothing box From @Flipkart ! Flipkart is actually getting worse with time and soon people are going to stop purchasing products from @Flipkart ! pic.twitter.com/wGnzU0MlNq — Paras Kalnawat (@paras_kalnawat) October 13, 2021

Soon after he posted his complaint online, Flipkart responded to the actor from their official Twitter handle. The E-commerce company in a tweet said that they were "sorry" to hear about the complaint. They assured the TV actor of helping him in the matter and told him to share his order ID so that they can look into the matter.

Image: Instagram/@paras_kalnawat