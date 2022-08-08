'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10': Promo Videos Of Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat & Others Out; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show is known for bringing some of the notable faces of the entertainment industry under one roof to showcase their dancing prowess and win the ultimate winner's title. After entertaining fans with several seasons of the dance reality show, the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa announced their grand comeback with season 10.

Ever since the news of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 came online, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the list of celebrities participating in the show. Recently, makers surprised fans by unveiling new promo clips of Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinder, Paras Kalnawat, and others.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo video out

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is making a comeback to the television screens after a long hiatus of 5 years. On Sunday, the official handle of Colors TV introduced this season's contestants by dropping their promo videos.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma who enjoys a massive fan base all around the country and is well known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and many others will be seen taking on her dancing shoes in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Sharing Nia's video on Instagram, the Colors TV handle wrote in the caption, "Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! "

Paras Kalnawat

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also feature Anupama fame Paras Kalnawat who recently made headlines after quitting his hit show to participate in JDJ 10. Sharing Paras' clip, the makers wrote in the caption, "Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane! "

Shilpa Shinde

Another promo has been released by the makers featuring actor Shilpa Shinde who was last seen in Bigg Boss 11.The caption of this promo read, "hilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath!".

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar who was last seen in Kundali Bhagya will also be a part of the show.Sharing his clip, makers wrote in the caption, "Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! "

Apart from these, other celebrities who are expected to join the list include Niti Taylor, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani and many others.

Image: Instagram@colorstv