It's A Boy! Johnny Galecki And Alaina Meyer Blessed With Their First Child

Johnny Galecki on Thursday, i.e. December 5, announced his fatherhood, in the most impressive way possible. He posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer, holding the hand of their newborn son, Avery. He captioned his post as, "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support."

Also Read | American Sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' To End With Season 12

Johnny Galecki shocked his fans when he announced his relationship with Alaina Meyer last year, 2018. Before the news could settle, the couple announced their pregnancy early this year. Soon after, the couple was seen celebrating their pregnancy with their friends and family. The pictures of the same are shinning on Alaina and Johnny's respective Instagram handle.

Pictures of Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer with their friends and family celebrating their pregnancy

Also Read | 'The Big Bang Theory' Cast In Tears As They Sit For Final Script Read

Also Read | Sad About 'The Big Bang Theory' Ending, Says 'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage

Where did Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer meet?

The couple has kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time, until they made their first public appearance at the E! People's Choice Awards, 2018, where their crackling chemistry and camaraderie won them many hearts. According to reports, Alaina Meyer is from San Diego, California. She is a model and a former fabricator manager, who reportedly started dating Johhny Galecki in August, last year.

Also Read | 'The Big Bang Theory' Makes History As TV's Longest-running Sitco

Also Read | The Big Bang Theory's Most Memorable And Quirky Sheldon Cooper Moments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.