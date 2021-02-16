'Just Mohabbat' Child Actor Aditya Kapadia Gears Up To Marry Fiance Tanvi Thakker

Just Mohabbat child actor Aditya Kapadia is all set to walk down the aisle on February 16 with actor and fiance Tanvi Thakker. Interestingly, Aditya Kapadia's fiancee, Tanvi, shared the news with Mid-day. As per Mid-day's same report, their wedding will be a low-key affair, which will take place in a five-star SOBO hotel and it will be preceded by Mehendi and Haldi functions. While talking about her wedding, Tanvi Thakker recalled their love story.

Just Mohabbat's Aditya Kapadia's wedding deets

Interestingly, the 36-year-old actor asserted that the couple has been in a relationship for the last seven years. Recalling her love story, Tanvi said that she met Aditya on the sets of the TV show - Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum - and they instantly found a connection. She further added that in September 2020, they decided to live-in and figure out if they are compatible for each other.

READ | Meet Dananeer, The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Girl; Know More About The Pakistani-influencer

Adding more to the conversation, the Bepannah Pyaar actor added that the idea worked out well and they decided to finally get married. Sharing her piece of mind on having a low-key wedding, Tanvi said that the pandemic is an excuse, she always wanted a small wedding, so she can save the money and invest in a big house. Giving a peek into the prep of their wedding, Tanvi shared that her mother will fly from Kerala and there will be a few friends present for the occasion.

Apart from the global pandemic, there is another reason why Thakker and Kapadia opted for a low-key wedding. As Tanvi's father passed away a few months ago, the actor said that there was no mood for celebration earlier. She also revealed that they thought of getting married in court.

READ | Grooving On Yashraj Mukhate's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Mashup? Here's The Original Video

The Bahu Humari Rajinikanth actor added that their families felt the couple should have a traditional sindoor and mangalsutra ceremony. Thakker also informed that the couple will host a small dinner for 50 people on February 17. Before concluding, Tanvi asserted that though most of her relatives, who live in Kerala and Chennai, won't be able to attend the wedding, she is happy to have a simple wedding.

READ | 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Song Sparks Meme Fest; UP Police, Netflix & Others Join The Trend

READ | 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai': 'Rasode Me Kon Tha' Creator Yashraj Mukhate Sets Another Trend; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.