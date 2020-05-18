Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Sachin Kumar Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns His Loss

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's cousin Sachin Kumar passed away on May 15 due to a sudden heart attack. Sachin Kumar, who was also an actor, was best known for his role in the popular drama Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. According to reports, Kumar passed away just days after he celebrated his birthday. Sachin had retired from acting and had turned photographer. After the news of his demise came, many of his co-stars and friends took to their social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

Bollywood mourns the loss of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Sachin Kumar

Actor Rakesh Paul took to his Facebook handle and post a picture of Sachin Kumar. He wrote in the caption, "Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai... Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar... May you be in eternal peace bro...ðŸ™ðŸŒ¹ðŸ™". [sic] Film and TV Critic Salil Arunkumar Sand also took to his social media to mourn Kumar's loss.

We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar pic.twitter.com/6Cxh3oKiwR — salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Important To Keep Morale Of People Up: Ronit Roy

An actor young boy #sachinkumar no more pic.twitter.com/fnbqrtfq94 — Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) May 16, 2020

Actor Dolly Bindra also took to Twitter to tweet about the actor's loss. Actor Surbhi Tiwari who is best known for Diya Aur Baati Hum took to the comments section on Rakesh Paul's post and wrote, "God... what’s happening..really very sad .. too young to go..!!" [sic] Rakesh Paul's brother and actor Rajev Paul also took to the comments section and wrote, "ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» sweet boy...loving smiling graceful ...May he be smiling and at peace always

Om Shanti". [sic]

ALSO READ | Video: Ronit Roy Shows How To Make Face Mask With T-shirt At Home

Actor and director Deepak Tijori, who is best known for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander wrote, "transition well my friend". [sic] Actor turned model Syed Zulfi also took to his social media and shared a picture of Sachin Kumar. Mourning his death in the caption, Zulfi wrote, "Miss you brother Sachin rest in peace gone to soon â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™". [sic]

ALSO READ | Ronit Roy Feels Ecstatic As His Face Mask Tutorial Video Receives One Million Views

According to reports, Sachin Kumar celebrated his birthday on May 13 and passed away just two days later. Kumar was staying with his parents amid the quarantine. He was reportedly very close to his cousin Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay Kumar and his mother reached there merely an hour after the received the news.

A news daily contacted Rakesh Paul who confirmed the news of demise. He revealed that he was not sure whether the incident happened late in the night or early in the morning. Paul revealed that Sachin Kumar went to sleep the night before and did not open the door on the next day. His parents panicked at that moment and opened the door with their spare key but the actor had already passed away by then.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar's Cousin Sachin Kumar Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.