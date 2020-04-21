Ronit Roy feels ecstatic as his face mask tutorial video receives one million views

These days amid the lockdown several celebrities have been sharing DIY videos on social media teaching fans how to make masks at home. Similarly, television star Ronit Roy shared a simple way to create a mask at home using a t-shirt. The video went so viral that it received one million views on the video.

Ronit Roy receives one million views on his DIY video

The actor shared the video on April 21 where he uses a regular t-shirt and shows how to wrap it around the head to turn it into a mask. He even uses a lighter to demonstrate the effectiveness of the mask by trying to blow out the flame while wearing it. “No mask? Tension nahin leneka! Simple hai!” he wrote the caption while sharing the interesting video.

Read: Video: Ronit Roy Shows How To Make Face Mask With T-shirt At Home

Read: Important To Keep Morale Of People Up: Ronit Roy

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

Soon after he shared the video, it went viral with thousands of people viewing it to grasp the trend. The actor was delighted to receive one million views for the first time ever on any of his videos. He shared a screenshot of the post and wrote, “Wow!!! My first ever 1m views!!!! Who would have thought!!!!!!!” Several fans of the star congratulated him for the milestone.

Wow!!! My first ever 1m views!!!! Who would have thought!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9p9SQxHy9s — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 21, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Ronit Roy Encourages All To Feed The Needy, Says ‘thali Banging’ Is Done

Read: Coronavirus Scare: Anubhav Sinha Urges Grain Distribution For Needy, Ronit Roy Contributes

And that too on Twitter... It's awesome 👍👍👍 — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) April 21, 2020

Actually it's so good

I love u sir 😘

U r so good as a person 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vM8SWOYgML — Saif #Sid🖤heart (@SaifAli989) April 21, 2020

Forget about the no’s sir u already won billions of heart with ur looks n acting ❤️❤️ — abhishek mishra (@mishrabhishek88) April 21, 2020

From Mr.Bajaj to KD and many more roles, U have won our heart. 1M is just the beginning Sir. Abhi aur badnay wale hain fans aapke ♥️ U r a Versatile actor🔥 More power to you. Plz come on YouTube also we need you there. — Shaik Sadaqath (@ShaikSadaqath) April 21, 2020

Its a very innovative one. Thanks for the video 😊 — Arru⚡ (@itsmearrunima) April 21, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.