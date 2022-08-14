Kajal Pisal To Replace Disha Vakani As Dayaben In 'TMKOC'? Here's All We Know

Fans of the popular Television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been eagerly awaiting the return of Dayaben's character for a long time. The character, played by Disha Vakani, has been absent from the series since 2007 as she left the show owing to her pregnancy. Rumours have been rift that the makers are all set to replace Vakani's character on the show and as per several reports, Kajal Pisal was in talks to essay the role of Dayaben.

Will Kajal Pisal replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben?

Pisal's name was among the list of actors who could play the role of Dayaben in TMKOC, but as per Pinkvilla, the makers quashed the rumours, saying that they were completely false. Kajal Pisal had been a part of popular TV shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 5 and more.

This is not the first time that such rumours did the rounds on social media, earlier, there were reports that Disha Vakani will be replaced by Rakhi Vijan after which the latter reacted to the same. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakhi Vijan clarified that it's 'shocking' to hear such reports as she has not been approached by the producers or the channel.

Sharing a picture of Disha Vakani, in which she could be seen doing her signature 'Hey Maa Maataji', and herself, she wrote, "hello every1..this news is a rumour..which shocks me. I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel.."

Recently, actor Shailesh Lodha, who used to play Taarak Mehta in TMKOC, quit the show and rumours are still rife that Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tapu (Jethalal's son), will also quit the show.

Image: Instagram/@pisalkajal/@disha.vakani_