Kamya Panjabi & Husband Shalabh Dang Celebrate Their Six Month Wedding Anniversary

Kamya Panjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang recently celebrated their six months anniversary and uploaded a post on their social media account. Shalabh Dang also penned down a lovely tweety for his wife on Twitter. Take a look at how the couple celebrated this joyous occasion.

Kamya Panjabi's post

Actor Kamya Punjabi recently uploaded a picture on Instagram with her husband. The couple looked very happy and in love. Kamaya sported a white dress and Shalabh was seen in a blue shirt. The picture was clicked in their house and many medals and awards are visible behind the couple.

Kamya also penned down a funny yet sweet caption with the post. She wrote - Oyeeeee 6 Mahine ho gaye and tagged her husband with this hashtag - 10th Feb 2020.

Many fans commented on the post and wished the couple on their half anniversary. Other fans also left some emojis in the comments. Take a look at comments:

Pic Credit: Kamya Panjabi's Instagram

Shalabh Dang also took the opportunity to share a picture from their wedding. Shalabh could be seen looking at Kamya and Kamya had her head rested on Shalabh's chest. Shalabh mentioned - Happy six months anniversary (emoji) to the woman who gives me more love every day. Nothing could ever be as wonderful as your lifelong love to me (emoji) @panjabikamya. Take a look at the post:

Fans also commented on his post in a similar manner. Many fans left positive comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Shalabh Dang's Instagram

Shalabh Dang also tweeted out in remembrance of their six month anniversary. He wrote - Happy six months anniversary to the women who give me more love every day. Nothing could ever be as wonderful as your lifelong love to me and added a link to his Instagram post. Take a look at his tweet:

Happy six months anniversary ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— to the women who gives me more love every day. Nothing could ever be as wonderful as your lifelong love to me â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @iamkamyapunjabi https://t.co/y0cSRF10zk — Shalabh Dang (@iamshalabhdang) August 9, 2020

Kamya also responded to the tweet. She mentioned - The feeling is mutual husband love you. Take a look at her tweet:

The feeling is mutual husband â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ love you â¤ï¸ https://t.co/DNEAlwbXXr — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 10, 2020

Fans had a positive reaction to this as well. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Kamya Panjabi's Instagram

