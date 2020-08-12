Kamya Panjabi Wishes Sanjay Dutt Speedy Recovery; Promises To Light 'Akhand Jyot'

Kamya Panjabi recently took to her Twitter to wish actor Sanjay Dutt a speedy recovery. She also urged her fans to pray for Sanjay Dutt. In a series of tweets, the actor also expressed her fangirl moment when she met him at Mehboob studios.

She mentioned that she will pray to Lord Ganesh for Sanjay's speedy recovery. She also shared that this time the Ganesh Sthapna will be filled with prayers for him. The actor added that she will keep an 'Akhand Jyot' for the actor and also asked him to stay strong. Recalling a childhood moment when she met Sanjay Dutt, she shared that she is the same crazy girl who met him at the Mehboob studios and gifted him a zippo.

Kamya also asked her fans to pray for Sanjay Dutt's speedy recovery. She mentioned that there is a lot of power in prayers and therefore she wants everybody to pray for the actor's good health. The actor also tweeted a picture of Sanjay Dutt with his parents and said, "Kar Har Maidan Fateh". She wrote, "May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too Praying for ur speedy recovery @duttsanjay."

I will pray 2my Bappa 💔 dis yr Ganesh sthapna will be filled wit prayers 4 r Baba..i will hav akhand jyot 4u...pls pls stay strong n get well real soon....u r my fav since i was 10,u remember i had met u at mehboob studio n gifted u a zippo..i m dat same crazy girl @duttsanjay — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 11, 2020

Pls pls pls pray 🙏🏻 prathna meh bahot shakti hoti hai Pray for @duttsanjay speedy recovery 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Bappa saath dena 🙏🏻 #SanjayDutt — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 11, 2020

KAR HARR MAIDAAN FATEH 👊🏼😇

May Ganapati Bappa Give you the strength to fight back n win this battle too ❤️🙏🏻 Praying for ur speedy recovery 😇🙏🏻🤗 @duttsanjay pic.twitter.com/k6U7qXwDkd — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) August 12, 2020

Sanjay Dutt's post

Sanjay Dutt recently posted a note on his Instagram talking about his break from work. In the statement, the actor wrote that on medical grounds, he has decided to refrain from work for a while. He further wrote that his friends and family are with him and he urged all his well-wishers to not worry about him and speculate unnecessarily. He further wrote that with the unconditional love of the fans and best wishes of his well-wishers, he will be back soon on work.

Statement of Maanayata Dutt on Sanjay Dutt’s health

Maanayata Dutt expressed, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity.”

