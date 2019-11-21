Kamya Punjabi To Get Hitched In February, Shares Her Marriage Plans

Television actor Kamya Panjabi recently announced her marriage with beau Shalabh Dang. The news came as no surprise as she put down the rumours months ago by acknowledging the relationship with her fiance.The actor broke the news on her social media and revealed that she will tie the knot on February 10, 2020. Months after making her relationship official with the Delhi-based businessman, Kamya has also spilt the beans on her wedding day in an interview with a leading daily.

She reportedly said though they will perform marriage rituals in a gurudwara with only family and close friends, the other functions will be a 'total dhamaal'. Expressing her excitement, she also said rather than standing on a stage for seeking the greetings, she would love to dance on her marriage day. She also gave a brief that said all the pre-wedding rituals will be organised on February 9, followed by a grand reception on February 11, 2020, in Delhi. According to the reports published by the daily, she said the dates came suddenly and she wanted to enjoy the soon-to-be-married feeling a little longer.

Kamya is playing a significant character in the serial Shakti. On balancing her marriage and work, she said she will shuffle between the two cities as the duo doesn't want to compromise their work. Apart from all this, she mentioned her expectations too. Reportedly, she will manage the timings from her hectic schedule for shopping as she wants all her outfits to be colour-coordinated for the functions. According to the report, she also spoke about her post-marriage plan. She said that after completing her current serial Shakti, she will take a small break and resume her work with a project which allows her to stay 15 days in Delhi.

