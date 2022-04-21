Actor Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Runway 34, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akanksha Singh and Rakul Preet Singh. The film also marks Ajay and Big B's collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013.

The cast of Runway 34 is currently busy promoting the film and recently, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Akanksha Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they had a fun banter with host Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma & Ajay Devgn indulge in a fun banter; Krushna highlights lemon price-hike issue

Taking to its Instagram handle, Sony channel has shared a fresh promo of the episode where Ajay poked fun of Kapil Sharma when the latter asked him about his Class 10th Science score. Not only this, Krushna Abhishek even highlighted the issue of the rising prices of lemons in the country. The video begins with Krushna's entry as he offers oranges and green chilies to Ajay to hang in his brand new Rolls Royce. Later, Kapil tries to correct him that it's a lemon, not an orange to which Krushna says, "Lemon is too expensive to be hung on a car, so I used orange." Watch the video here:

Lemon prices in India have been soaring heights. The price of lemon went up to a whopping ₹350/kg in New Delhi and its adjoining areas and the situation is no different from the rest of the Indian cities. This has left the customers as well as the sellers struggling.

Kapil Sharma asks Ajay Devgn about his Class 10th score

Host Kapil Sharma asks the RRR fame, "What kind of license do you own to fly a fighter plane in his previous film (Bhuj) and a commercial plane in Runway 34?" Ajay replies, "Banda thoda smart hona chahiye (A person should be a little smart)." Later, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star tells the audience that one needs to score good marks in Class 10th to become a pilot. He then asks Devgn, "How many marks did you get in Class 10th, to which the Bhuj actor replied, "Yaad nahi hai par guarantee se itna keh sakta hun ki terse zyada aaye the (I don’t remember, but one thing I can guarantee, I scored more than you). Ajay's reply left everyone in splits on the set.

More on Runway 34

Runway 34 is an upcoming mystery-drama, which is based on true events. The film is inspired by real-life events, that reportedly took place in 2015. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Boman Irani and Carry Minati in supporting roles. The film is set to release on April 29 with fans eagerly waiting to see the talented actors on the big screen.

