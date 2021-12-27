Kapil Sharma Asks Shahid If He Took Wife On Vacation To Compensate For Kissing In 'Jersey'

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are leaving no stones unturned when it comes to promoting their forthcoming sports drama, Jersey. The duo recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday in order to promote the film. Several promo videos from their appearance have been shared by the channel on social media. In one of the videos, host Kapil Sharma can be seen teasing Shahid about his kissing scenes in the film.

Shahid Kapoor: 'I think she wishes I should do male-oriented films'

During their conversation, Kapil Sharma joked that Shahid Kapoor gives oxygen to many of his co-actors with 'respiratory therapy'. He asked in Hindi, "This social work that you do sometimes, do you do it with passion or is it written in the script?" Shahid answered, "Physically, I do it with my mouth but you know, I need to add a little passion too."

Further speaking about Shahid's kissing scenes with his Jersey co-star Mrunal, Kapil asked if he took his wife Mira Rajput to the Maldives island as 'compensation'. Kapil referred to the family holiday where Shahid along with Mira and their two children, Misha and Zain was in the island nation in October.

Listening to this, Shahid burst into laughter and said, "But this is gradually happening. I think that now, she also wishes… You know, the film that I am doing now has no heroine. I think she wishes that I don’t even get a scene with a girl, I should do male-oriented films where there is one man and it’s all about his story."

The upcoming film is the remake of a Telugu hit by the same name that originally featured Nani in the lead role. Both versions of the sports drama were helmed by directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will revolve around a 36-year-old former cricketer, who wishes to get back onto the field after 10 years.

In the film, Shahid will essay the role of a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s in order to represent Team India and fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey as a gift. After being delayed several times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film is finally slated for a theatrical release on New Year's Eve, December 31.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial