Kapil Sharma Engages In Fun Banter With Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal & Ashneer; Watch

TV series Shark Tank India has hooked the audiences to the screen with its all-new season, with a panel of five 'Shark' investors deciding whether or not to invest in an entrepreneur's business idea. The famous business owners will now be seen gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, and the upcoming episode's recent promo clip has already set the stage for the hilarious exchanges fans will witness.

The clip begins with Kapil Sharma announcing the net worth of the business owners, further thanking them for increasing India's GDP. He then joked about how the country's GDP would fall if these guests get abducted by a dacoit. The video then pans to Kapil teasing Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com as well as BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover making a witty comeback by asking Kapil about his ‘two lockdown babies’.

Shark Tank India panelists engage in fun banter with Kapil Sharma

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 25, Sony TV shared the three-minute promo clip, where Kapil can be seen calling out Anupam Mittal and questioning if he started ‘Sagai.com’ before launching Shaadi.com. As everyone bursts into laughter, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta joins Kapil in his leg-pulling and quips that Anupam is all set to launch ‘Dubara Shaadi.com’.

As Kapil Sharma made fun of the Sharks, BharatPe's Ashneer Grover got back at him by asking about his lockdown babies. “Pehla lockdown hua toh aapka ek baby hua, dusre mein ek aur" ("You had your first baby in the first lockdown while the other one in the second lockdown"), he said. Pointing to the 'OFF' text on Kapil's t-shirt, Grover added, “Yeh off aapki wife ne yaha lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendre wale laga ke chala gaye" (Did your wife inscribe this off tag or the population control authorities). Kapil then laughs a bit and tries to divert the situation by making an imaginary call to Sony TV. Take a look at the video.

For the uninitiated, the show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank. The upcoming episode will air this Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 9:30 pm.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SONYTVOFFICIAL)