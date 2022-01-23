'Shark Tank India' Judges To Arrive On 'The Kapil Sharma Show' With Partners; See BTS Pics

Shark Tank India recently kick-started an all-new season of the much-loved reality show and became the talk of the town soon after its season premiere. The 'sharks', or the judges of the show are now gearing up to make an appearance on India's other popular reality show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The sharks including Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta and others will grace the show with their presence and will also be accompanied by their better halves. The episode will air next Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 9.30 pm and fans await its premiere.

Shark Tank judges on TKSS

Few of the Shark Tank India judges took to their social media accounts and shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The sharks seemed to have had an enjoyable time on the show and were also accompanied by their partners. Ghazal Alagh, the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of MamaEarth took to social media and shared a picture of herself, Kapil Sharma, and her husband, Varun Alagh. She appeared on the show in a black outfit, over which she wore a bright pink blazer. She called the night an 'absolute laugh riot'. She wrote, "Last night was an absolute laugh riot with the King of Comedy @kapilsharma. He is truly the best at his craft and we got to see it first hand."

Aman Gupta also took to social media and shared a picture of himself from the sets of the comedy reality show. He also shared a picture of himself and his wife, Priya Dagar, who arrived on the show in a colourful summer dress. Anupam Mittal also shared a picture with the host, his better half, Aanchal Kumar and the host Kapil from the sets of the show.

Ashneer Grover also shared a picture from the set as he posed alongside the man himself, Kapil Sharma. He called the comedian the 'most talented person' he has met and mentioned it was a 'dream come true' to share the stage with him. He also shared a picture with his wife, Madhuri Grover from the sets of the show and wrote, "Never in my life I would have thought I’ll be coming on my favourite show @tksshowofficial @sharktank.india ! Ode to Indian entrepreneurship !!" He also shared a goofy picture with Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal, who can be seen pinching his cheeks in the picture. Grover promised 'some great fun' from the upcoming episode.

Image: Instagram/@boatxaman, @ashneer.grover