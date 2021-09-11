Kapil Sharma Hunts For A Perfect Partner For 'Thalaivii' Kangana Ranaut On 'TKSS'

On the upcoming Saturday's episode of Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana Ranaut will be seen promoting her recently released biopic, Thalaivii. The promo of the latest episode has been shared by Sony Entertainment on their official Twitter handle. In the episode, Sharma can be seen looking for a partner for Kangana. The episode will also see the TKSS team welcoming Lord Ganesha on the set as they will celebrate India's most loved festival, Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kapil Sharma looks for the perfect partner for Kangana Ranaut on TKSS

While speaking to the Queen actor, Kangana Ranaut about her career, the host of the comedy show, TKSS, Kapil Sharma joked about all her on-screen love interests being gangsters or villains. Sharma also asked the Manikarnikaa star about her choice of a partner. He went on to ask her several questions to which she happily answered. Several interesting short promo videos have been shared on Sony TV's Twitter handle. Take a look.

In the video, Ranaut can be seen draped in an elegant yellow coloured saree. The actor went for subtle makeup and pulled her hair back in a neat bun. She added a few pieces of beautiful gold jewellery and a bindi to complete her ethnic look.

Earlier, a video of Ranaut's appearance showed Sharma poking fun at the actor. He informed her that a lot of security personnel reached the sets before she arrived. He said, "Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one have to do to get this much security)?" To which Kangana replied, "admi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth)."

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

In one of the portion of the promo video, Sharma can be seen jokingly questioning Ranaut, "Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It's been a while since there's been a controversy, how does it feel)?" The Krrish 3 star couldn't help but laugh to the question.

IMAGE: SONY TV'S TWITTER