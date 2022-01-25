Kapil Sharma Puzzles Peyush Bansal With Query On Katrina-Vicky, Ashneer Responds; WATCH

The judges of the popular ongoing reality show Shark Tank India are all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. The promo video shared by Sony Television Entertainment showed a glimpse into the laughter-filled episode where the host, Kapil Sharma, is seen pulling the leg of all the investors of the show. In an interesting segment, fans got to know the hilarious reason behind Lenskart choosing its first brand ambassador as Katrina Kaif.

Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal on Lenskart's first brand ambassador

In the video clip shared on Sony Television Entertainment's official YouTube, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Peyush Bansal, the Co-founder and CEO of the popular eye-wear brand Lenskart, about appointing Bang Bang actor Katrina Kaif as the brand's first ambassador. He proceeds to ask Bansal the reason behind the same and asks if he ever considered Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot with Kaif in December last year.

While Peyush Bansal laughs off the question, Ashneer Grover, the Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, was quick to answer Kapil Sharma's query. He went on to say that Katrina Kaif got a clearer vision of her future with Vicky Kaushal because of Lenskart. Impressed by his quick-witted reply, Kapil Sharma applauded the Shark Tank India judge.

Meanwhile, the promo video promises a laughter-filled episode as the Shark Tank India judges will witness skits from Kiku Sharma and more actors of The Kapil Sharma Show. During one segment, Kiku Sharda is seen joking to Aman Gupta about his company, boAt, as he hilariously questions him why his earphones did not float when the company's name is boat. This earned a round of laughter from the audience and judges alike.

More on Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is an adaptation of the popular American entrepreneurial-themed show called Shark Tank. The Indian version is hosted by popular actor Rannvijay Singh where the entrepreneurial talents of India pitch their business to the judges in hopes of bagging investment deals with them. Although the show is still airing with a couple of episodes out, it has managed to stir up quite a frenzy on social media.

Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover/peyushbansal/Twitter/@tigress_kaif