Kapil Sharma Reveals He Believed Neha Kakkar’s Fake Pregnancy, Got Emotional

Recently, playback singer Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar graced Sony TV's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While speaking to Kakkar, the show's host Kapil Sharma revisited the time when the singer fooled everyone into believing that she and her singer husband, Rohanpreet Singh were expecting their first child. Sharma revealed that he got 'emotional' on learning about her pregnancy. Scroll down to know more.

Kapil Sharma recalls Neha Kakkar's fake pregnancy in Khyaal Rakheya Kar

While speaking to Neha Kakkar on the comedy show, Kapil Sharma revisited the incident. He said in the Hindi language, "In between, Neha had shared a post on Instagram. She and Rohan were posing together with Neha showing off a baby bump and the caption was Khyaal Rakhya Kar. I got so emotional, I've known her for years, so I commented on the post ‘God bless you.’"

The comedian added, "I even personally messaged her to send my wishes. She then told me, 'Bhaiya (Brother), this is for a song.'" Listening to this, Kakkar and Archana Purana Singh burst into waves of laughter, while Sharma flashed a dead-pan expression.

In December 2020, Kakkar fooled people into believing that the couple is expecting. The couple dropped a post on their official Instagram handles, where they were seen posing together with Kakkar flaunting her baby bump. The caption penned was 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.' It was later revealed that the snap was still from their upcoming music video.

According to Hindustan Times, on the show, Kakkar also revealed that her mother-in-law, too, was surprised by the news. She said, "Actually, sach bataun toh jab gaana aaya tha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, aur usme tummy dekh kar mumma ji kehte hai, ‘Beta, good news kaafi jaldi nahi ho gayi?’ Maine kaha, ‘Mumma ji, kum se kum aap toh aise mat bolo, aap toh sab jaante ho, humari toh abhi shaadi hui hai, abhi mile hai’ (To be honest when the song Khyaal Rakhya Kar came out and my mother-in-law saw my tummy, she remarked, ‘Isn’t it too soon to be giving us good news?’ I told her, ‘At least you don’t say this, you know everything, you know we just met and got married’)."

The Dilbar singer added that netizens jumped to conclusions that since the couple tied the knot in haste because she was already pregnant with their child.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial/nehakakkar