Kapil Sharma Says Wife Ginni 'pushed Him' To Resume Shoot, Says 'knew She Is Trusting Me'

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently resumed the shooting of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the comedian shared what motivated him to step out of the house and work. Kapil Sharma was also asked whether his wife Ginni was convinced with his decision to go out and shoot.

Kapil Sharma talks about Ginni Chatrath convincing him to resume shoot

Kapil Sharma said that she need not be convinced as she was the one who pushed him to step out of the house and work. He even joked about the same and said that his wife sent him to work saying that it has been 4 months that she is tolerating him. Kapil Sharma said that he was confused that he should resume shooting or not, however his wife pushed him towards it. He mentioned that he reluctantly agreed to her as he knew that she is showing trust in him. Kapil Sharma further added that he also knew that today or tomorrow, one day he has to start working no matter what.

Also Read| Kapil Sharma shares pic as he gets ready for shoot; says 'we're tied with string of trust'

Sonu Sood will be the first guest of The Kapil Sharma Show

Talking about upcoming episodes, Kapil Sharma confirmed the news that COVID-19 warriors would be invited to the show. He also mentioned that Sonu Sood would be his first guest. Kapil Sharma also mentioned that on the first day of the shoot, the team only shot their gag because everybody wanted to get acquainted with the new normal. Later on July 21, they shot with Sonu Sood, added the comedian.

Also Read| Kapil Sharma's fan names his daughter after the comedian; check his response

Kapil Sharma was asked about how he is managing to work with all the risks and spiking numbers of Corona patients. He said that the team is certainly scared but they are taking care of themselves. Kapil Sharma informed that everyone in the team is worried about their family because they have to go home at the end of the day. Talking about his safety protocol at home, Kapil mentioned that once he reaches home, he goes to the guest room to take a warm water bath, gargles and sanitizes thoroughly. He added that The Kapil Sharma Show team is doing everything they can and rest is up to God.

Also Read| Deepika Padukone's sizzling looks from Kapil Sharma's comedy show; See pics

Kapil Sharma on live audience segment in The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has always had a segment of a live audience. When asked about how the team is managing to change this concept of the show, Kapil Sharma said that they are thinking of connecting with the audience via live video. He agreed that the feel wouldn’t be the same but they will certainly try something new. He ended the conversation saying that they might interact with 3-4 people via live call.

Also Read| When Shraddha Kapoor and Kapil Sharma became Romeo and Juliet, Watch here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.