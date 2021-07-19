Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Confirms Return With Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh; See Pics

Comedian Kapil Sharma confirms his return to The Kapil Sharma Show as he took to Instagram announcing his comeback alongside co-actors Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar. The picture comes from what looks like a revamped set of the show. In his caption, he mentioned his return as 'new beginnings' as he happily posed for a selfie.

While sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “New beginning with all the old faces #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon.” A source told indianexpress.com that the cast and crew had shot for the promo of the upcoming season at Aamby Valley. The source mentioned that the set is under construction and the series will go on the floor in some time. It further added that the show is set to launch sometime late in August and will also see Sudesh Lehri on board.

Bharti Singh has also been sharing behind the scenes from the show. She uploaded a reel with Sudesh Lehari.

The shoot was halted due to the COVID-19 wave

The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off-air earlier this year due to creative reasons and also because Kapil wanted to spend time with his newborn son. The shoot, which was supposed to resume in May, got further postponed due to the destructive second wave of COVID-19. With things gradually opening up the shoot is slated to resume soon.

The comedian tweeted in March that he was looking for fresh talent for the show. Kapil had taken to his social media and written "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment,”. The actor will be seen in an upcoming Netflix show details of which are being kept under wraps.

Kapil and his wife Ginni welcomed their son, Trishaan earlier this year. They are also parents to daughter Anayra. Before The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil also hosted the television comedy shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil. The comedian rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007.

(IMAGE- KAPIL SHARMA -INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.