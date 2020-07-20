Kapil Sharma's Fan Names His Daughter After The Comedian; Check His Response

Quick links:
Kapil Sharma's fan in Sydney recently named his daughter as a tribute to the comedian. The fan named her Kopila and said he hoped that their daughter could bring a smile on everyone's in a similar manner to Kapil Sharma. Kapil retweeted back to the fan with warm wishes and blessings. Take a look at how Kapil Sharma responded:
🤗 lots of love to little kopila 😍 god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family 🙏 https://t.co/KecF4iwVSS— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2020
One Australian fan of Kapil recently named their daughter Kopila as a tribute to Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma responded with a lovely tweet. He wrote, ''lots of love to little kopila god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family''. Many fans and admirers of the comedian thought this was a lovely response and mentioned how much they adored him. One fan wrote, "People like (@) Kapil Sharma are the blessings of God on earth because there are few amongst billions who spread smile and love .. Lot of respect and love from Karachi, Pakistan." Take a look at the responses on the tweet:
People like @KapilSharmaK9 are the blessings of God on earth because there are few amongst billions who spread smile and love ..— Raees Sameer Waria Khan Jatoi (@raees_jatoi) July 20, 2020
Lot of respect and love from Karachi, Pakistan
God bless kopila and kapil sharma— vishal pathak (@vishalp27389783) July 20, 2020
So sweet Kapil i ❤❤❤ to see ur show even my whole family lives u alot .Kapil aap best ho u hv a beautiful family or aunty ji ko mera namaste— Shipra Dixit (@ShipraD42343042) July 20, 2020
It's a unique name congratulations— #peehu (@peehu83708579) July 20, 2020
The original tweet is from Dr Basudev Adhikari. He mentioned how his brother in Australia had named his daughter after the comedian. In a series of tweets, he wrote, ''It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as (@) Kapil Sharma. But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like (@) Kapil Sharma do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up! And she blessed with name “Kopila”. Take a look at the tweet:
It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9 “— Dr. Basudev Adhikari (@basuadofficials) July 20, 2020
But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like @KapilSharmaK9 do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up😊!— Dr. Basudev Adhikari (@basuadofficials) July 20, 2020
And she blessed with name “Kopila”🙏🏻
Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian in India. He is widely known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. His show Comedy Nights with Kapil was a sensational hit and was produced by Salman Khan. He is also reportedly one of the most popular TV personalities in India.
