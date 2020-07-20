Kapil Sharma's Fan Names His Daughter After The Comedian; Check His Response

Kapil Sharma's fan in Sydney recently named his daughter as a tribute to the comedian. The fan named her Kopila and said he hoped that their daughter could bring a smile on everyone's in a similar manner to Kapil Sharma. Kapil retweeted back to the fan with warm wishes and blessings. Take a look at how Kapil Sharma responded:

🤗 lots of love to little kopila 😍 god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family 🙏 https://t.co/KecF4iwVSS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2020

One Australian fan of Kapil recently named their daughter Kopila as a tribute to Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma responded with a lovely tweet. He wrote, ''lots of love to little kopila god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family''. Many fans and admirers of the comedian thought this was a lovely response and mentioned how much they adored him. One fan wrote, "People like (@) Kapil Sharma are the blessings of God on earth because there are few amongst billions who spread smile and love .. Lot of respect and love from Karachi, Pakistan." Take a look at the responses on the tweet:

People like @KapilSharmaK9 are the blessings of God on earth because there are few amongst billions who spread smile and love ..



Lot of respect and love from Karachi, Pakistan — Raees Sameer Waria Khan Jatoi (@raees_jatoi) July 20, 2020

God bless kopila and kapil sharma — vishal pathak (@vishalp27389783) July 20, 2020

So sweet Kapil i ❤❤❤ to see ur show even my whole family lives u alot .Kapil aap best ho u hv a beautiful family or aunty ji ko mera namaste — Shipra Dixit (@ShipraD42343042) July 20, 2020

It's a unique name congratulations — #peehu (@peehu83708579) July 20, 2020

Fan names his daughter after Kapil Sharma

The original tweet is from Dr Basudev Adhikari. He mentioned how his brother in Australia had named his daughter after the comedian. In a series of tweets, he wrote, ''It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as (@) Kapil Sharma. But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like (@) Kapil Sharma do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up! And she blessed with name “Kopila”. Take a look at the tweet:

It was the naming ceremony of my brother’s daughter in Sydney, Australia day before yesterday, and he said , i want you as kapil, your name will be “Kopila” , We asked him why this name in Australia? He replied “i know nobody can take place as real as @KapilSharmaK9 “ — Dr. Basudev Adhikari (@basuadofficials) July 20, 2020

But you know what, “i wish she could bring smile in everyone’s face like @KapilSharmaK9 do and i am his big fan” he replied and we shut up😊!

And she blessed with name “Kopila”🙏🏻 — Dr. Basudev Adhikari (@basuadofficials) July 20, 2020

Kapil Sharma is a well-known comedian in India. He is widely known for hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. His show Comedy Nights with Kapil was a sensational hit and was produced by Salman Khan. He is also reportedly one of the most popular TV personalities in India.

