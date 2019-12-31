Kapil Sharma's Former Co-host Nehha Pendse Will Tie Knot On January 5, Festivities Begin

Nehha Pendse, who was seen in reality show Bigg Boss 12 and also hosted reality comedy game show Family Time With Kapil Sharma opposite Kapil Sharma in 2018, is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas on January 5. Kickstarting the pre-wedding festivities, Neha shared some pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress wore a beautiful saree for the Grahmukh puja.

In an interview with a news agency, Nehha said she was really happy marrying the man of her dreams. She revealed that it will be a Maharashtrian wedding and will wear a saree for the main ritual. She also dished out details about her honeymoon and said it will be 'something unusual' and is keen on the 'Antarctica cruise'.

On the professional front

Nehha has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She is well known for her role of Sanjana in Life OK's May I Come In Madam. Pendse started her career as a child actor and made her debut with the film Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin in 1999. She, later on, was seen in films like Devdas.

She has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, but actor Nehha Pendse believes people still don't recognise her. The actor, who participated in the 12th season of "Bigg Boss", said through the reality TV series, hosted by Salman Khan, she wanted to show the world her real self. "I don't have to do 'Bigg Boss' because I am out of work or I want to get more work. In spite of working in the industry for 20 years, people don't know me. It is not right. I have been known as snooty and introvert. I wanted to be part of the show for myself rather than getting work," Neha told PTI.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.