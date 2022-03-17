Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Celebrate First Holi Together In Adorable Clip; Watch

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town ever since they met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and became inseparable. The duo often takes to social media and share glimpses from their life together as they give fans and followers couple goals. They will soon be part of Colors TV's Holi special and shared a glimpse of their first Holi celebration together as a couple.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's first Holi

As Holi 2022 is right around the corner and will be celebrated on March 17, the new couple in town, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will soon be seen on Colors TV, wishing their fans and followers a happy Holi. The short clip that was uploaded online saw the duo explain that this year, Holi 2022 will be more than just the festival of colours, and will be all about 'new beginnings. The couple saw seen sharing some sweet moments together as they applied colour on each other's faces and Karan also picked up her girlfriend in his arms. Sharing the short clip, Tejasswi wrote, "As long as we are together, every day is a celebration but this Holi, we are all set to celebrate different shades of love that keep us going strong. Do watch us on #ColorsTV."

Watch the couple celebrating Holi 2022 here

Are Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash engaged?

Karan was recently spotted outside Tejasswi's house on her parent's anniversary, with a tilak on his forehead. This stirred rumours that he and his new girlfriend had gotten engaged. However, the speculations were put to rest after fans learnt that they celebrated the Naagin 6 star's parent's anniversary together.

Tejasswi Prakash in Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash is currently part of Naagin 6 and was accompanied by her beau for its premiere. Ahead of the big day, Kundrra took to social media to remind fans to tune in to the new season of the show and called it 'Naagin day'. He shared a picture of himself and Tejasswi as he wrote, "It’s laddooo day. sorry, Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited????"

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash