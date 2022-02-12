Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story began to blossom during the reality show and the duo quickly became the talk of the town. They often take on social media to share glimpses of their life together with their fans and followers. Karan recently shared a few pictures with Tejasswi to support her ahead of her Naagin 6 premiere.

Karan Kundrra supports girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash ahead of Naagin 6 premiere

Calling it 'Naagin day' Karan reminded his fans to tune in to watch Tejasswi Prakash in the premiere of Naagin 6 on February 12. The pictures he uploaded saw the duo dressed to perfection as Tejasswi flaunted a stunning red lipstick, while Karan was seen in a suit. He wrote, "It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! ;)))) don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #LaddoosDreamComeTrue #naagin6." Tejasswi also left a comment on her beau's post and expressed her love to him.

Have a look at the post here:

Tejasswi also took to her Instagram account and gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the all-new avatar in which she will be seen in the show. She was seen in a dazzling gold outfit and gave the camera an intense look as she struck several poses. She wrote, "Aa rahi hu main aap sabhi ko ek alag andaaz mein milne. Iss baar kahani hogi kuch alag... Dekhiye Naagin 6 aaj raat 8 baje only on Colors" (I am coming to meet you all in a new avatar. This time the story will be a little different... Watch Naagin 6 tonight at 8 PM on Colors). Kundrra took to the comments section immediately after the picture was uploaded and wrote, "CPR needed stat!!!" as he reacted to her beautiful pictures.

According to SpotboyE, Karan mentioned that he and Tejasswi are in a 'serious relationship'. He also stated that both their families have approved of their relationship and they are now getting closer as they spend more time together in the outside world. The couple gained heaps of love and support from their fans, who often praise them and support them online.

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash, @kkundrra